Illinois State University goes remote

NORMAL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Most classes at Illinois State University will be online-only when the fall semester starts.

The reason, the government “reallocated” COVID-19 testing kits the school was supposed to get. The university won’t get some testing equipment and supplies that were expected before classes started. The Department of Health and Human Services sent them to other agencies.

There were 25,000 students expected to return to campus. Now many are not so sure. “I paid to go here, to go in person. So I was kind of disappointed,” said Isabella Malic, ISU student.

“I’m going to be in my second year as a masters student and it might be that half of my time was online,” said Matthew Nalefski, ISU grad student.

The news comes less than a month after the University rolled out details of its “Redbirds Return Plan.” That had plans for classes to be a mix of online, in-person and hybrid.