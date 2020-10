SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has now confirmed 300,088 total cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This comes after IDPH reported 2,442 new confirmed cases on Saturday, including 31 additional confirmed deaths. In total, 8,774 people have died in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for case from September 26 – October 2 is 3.4%.