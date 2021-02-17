Illinois launching three new state-supported vaccine sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday three new mass vaccination sites are being brought to southern and central Illinois.

A press release says two vaccination sites will be held in Carbondale and one in Springfield. The state says it will also deploy additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams to stand up mobile sites in Sangamon and Jackson Counties.



These sites can dole out a combined 2,700 doses daily, with the new mobile teams adding 1,600 in daily dose capacity, the release says.

The Springfield site and the combined Carbondale sites will each launch with an allocation of 4,000 doses per week with plans to increase to full capacity, pending increases in federal vaccine shipments, the state says.

Mass vaccination sites will serve those in Phase 1a and 1b by appointment. Sites coming online this week include the following:

Opening Location Address Appointment Link Vaccine Capacity February 19 Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ Up to 540 doses per day February 19 Carbondale Civic Center Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ Up to 540 doses per day February 17 Orr Building Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL http://www.SCDPH.org

(217) 210-8801 Up to 1,620 doses per day

“We are very grateful to the Governor for locating this large vaccination center in our community and we are delighted to be partnering with the National Guard who have brought military precision and discipline to this operation,” said Andy Van Meter, Sangamon County Board Chairman.



Governor Pritzker has called out additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist the Jackson County Health Department and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health in setting up the vaccination sites.

As of Feb. 15, over 800 Illinois National Guard service members are assisting with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois. The release says the number of Guard members activated is expected to increase as the state-supported sites grow.



These sites are followed by others already established at Tinley Park Convention Center in Cook County and the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds and Expo Center in St. Clair County, as well as existing mobile vaccination teams already operating around the state.

“The Illinois National Guard has played a vital role in the whole-of-government effort to control the spread of this deadly virus and we are proud to help communities save lives with these vaccines,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “I’m proud of our Guard women and men as they step up to the plate again to help our fellow citizens.”



There are now more than 850 public vaccination sites in Illinois, according to the release.

“While the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, it is limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government,” the release says.



There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and people should to check back frequently for open appointments. People should sign up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

“My administration remains committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner which is why I’m pleased to announce these three new mass vaccination sites as well as multiple mobile vaccination sites in central and southern Illinois communities. These resources will be available to assist local health departments in administering the vaccine, a critical tool in combating this deadly virus,” said Governor Pritzker. “While supply remains limited across the nation, here in Illinois we are building out a robust vaccine infrastructure to ensure we can reach all of our residents as quickly as possible. As Illinois and other states across the nation await additional vaccine supply from the federal government, every Illinoisan can continue do their part to fight this virus by following public health guidance and getting vaccinated when it is their turn to do so.”



“Vaccination is critical in ending this pandemic and we must ensure equitable access to vaccine,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We will continue to work to bring vaccine to communities across the state. And as we work to increase access to the vaccine, so shall we continue our educational and outreach efforts to increase acceptance of the vaccine.”



The new mass and mobile vaccinations sites are managed through an interagency effort led by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, coordinated by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and supported by the Illinois National Guard. The administration is working in partnership with local health departments and county officials.

