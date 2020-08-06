Illinois gives 20 weeks of state extended benefits

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced 20 weeks of state extended benefits.

They said this is for “those who exhaust the allotted 26 weeks of regular state unemployment and the additional 13 weeks of federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.” Illinois law allows for 20 weeks of extended benefits during “times of high unemployment” instead of 13 weeks of extended benefits that has been available in the state since May.

Officials said there are currently 30 states giving 13 weeks of extended benefits and 19, including Illinois, that are providing 20 weeks. They also stated South Dakota is currently not giving any number of extended benefits weeks.