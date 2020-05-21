Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund distributes $6.275 million to organizations

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) announced a third round of grants for organizations across the state.

Officials said this is the fund’s largest round of grants, thus far. They gave an additional $6.275 million to the groups on Wednesday. This round of funding focused on identifying counties hit hardest by the pandemic. “ICRF considered unemployment data, COVID-19 cases, percentage of vulnerable populations within the county, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index to prioritize 57 counties in greatest need of support throughout the state.”

Some of the groups that received that cash are in central Illinois. Officials said organizations like the United Way of Central Illinois, United Way of Champaign County Illinois Inc. and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. For a full list of recipients of this funding, click here.

The ICRF was created out of a partnership between the United Way of Illinois, the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the Office of the Governor. As of Wednesday, officials said the fund has raised more than $30.5 million from over 2,800 donors since they launched in March.