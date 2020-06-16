Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for COVID-19 after “experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend.”

He said after consulting with his doctor using telehealth services, he was tested Monday. He found out Tuesday he had tested positive for the virus.

“I have been self-isolating since the onset of my symptoms,” said Raoul. “and I will continue to do so in accordance with guidance from my doctor and public health authorities. Additionally, we are in the process of notifying individuals I may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance.” He continued to say his symptoms have been mild and he is working from home and continues to have contact with his staff to make sure services from his office continue uninterrupted.

Raoul urged residents to continue following public health official guidance when it comes to maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands often and thoroughly.