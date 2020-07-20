IDPH to set up mobile testing sites July 20 – July 26 in county

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted private companies to offer COVID-testing services July 20- July 26 in Vermilion County.

The first site set up base Monday in Oakwood, just north of the village hall.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator, said ten cars arrived at the testing site within the first hour of opening Monday, adding he will report the daily total when they close up.

He also said he was “very grateful to have this.”

“I understand that Vermilion County’s population maybe isn’t big enough to have one of the permanent sites set up, but it’s wonderful to have the mobile team here for a whole week,” he said.

He also said it was a good idea for people to be tested. Toole said they’ve been emphasizing testing for first responders, people getting elective surgeries or going in for hospitalization, and those working at long-term care facilities.

“It’s great to get them, we’re really concerned about those folks, but there’s a broad spectrum of the population that doesn’t meet one of those categories. We’d like to find out what we don’t know as far as how deep this disease is in our county.

“So this is a chance for everybody, regardless of where you work, regardless of where you go to school, regardless of whether you’re going to a hospital or not, to get tested.”

When reaching out to potential sites, Toole said each one offered to host the mobile teams for multiple days. However, he said he wanted to move them around geographically to the north, south, east, and west parts of the county.

“This is just going to be a great opportunity. We’re appreciative to the state for making this possible,” he said, “we appreciate all of the host sites who’ve let us use their parking lots, and we’re hoping county residents will really take advantage of it.”

Aunt Martha’s continues to offer COVID-19 testing in the county as well.

The IDPH Mobile Testing van will visit the several locations in Vermilion County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:

Monday, July 20 — North of Oakwood Village Hall on East Main Street, Oakwood.

Tuesday, July 21 — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD), 200 South College Street, Danville.

Wednesday, July 22 — Judith Giacoma Grade School, 200 South Walnut Street, Westville.

Thursday, July 23 — Second Church of Christ, 3350 East Voorhees Street, Danville.

Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.

Sunday, July 26 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville.

No fee or appointment is required. The health administrator said results will be provided within four to seven days via telephone. People do not have to confirm they are Illinois residents to be eligible for testing.

Insurance information may be collected because the state uses a commercial lab, Toole said, and they might try to run that information. The state would then be reimbursed accordingly, he said.

“No one should ever receive a bill,” Toole said Thursday.

On Monday, the Vermilion County Health Department announced seven new cases were confirmed. No one was hospitalized with the virus.