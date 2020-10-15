IDPH to offer Mobile COVID-testing clinic in county

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health’s coronavirus testing clinic will be returning to Vermilion County.

The clinic will be hosted by the Vermilion County Health Department at 200 South College Street in Danville. It will offer testing for seven days, all at one location.

They will be testing people from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Nasal swabs will be used for testing, and people will get their results via a telephone cal within four to seven days.

The health department asks that you bring your insurance card for billing. You can still be tested if you don’t have insurance.

Testing is available for adults and children, and both Illinois and Indiana residents, with or without symptoms. No appointment is necessary.