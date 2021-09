DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 21 in Danville.

The clinic will happen from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hawthorne Inn of Liberty Village.

People will be asked to wait at the clinic for 15 minutes after they receive a shot.

No appointment is necessary.