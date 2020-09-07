IDPH: State exceeds 250,000 reported COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Monday eight people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, as well as 1,381 new positive cases were confirmed.

A total of 250,961 cases, including 8,179 deaths, have been reported by IDPH since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the eight who passed include a man in his 70s from Coles County.

The initial one-week positivity rate was 4.2% from Aug. 31 – Sept. 6. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 28,975 specimens for a total of 4,447,347.

As of Sunday night, 1,484 people were hospitalized in the state with the virus. Of those, 352 patients were in intensive care units and 137 patients were on ventilators.