IDPH reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says 1,068 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, plus 14 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties in Illinois:

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Livingston County; 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s

Massac County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,198,335 cases and 20,763 deaths connected to the virus. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 68,094 tested specimens for a total of 18,640,190.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 255 patients were in the ICU and 112 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 28–March 6, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 28–March 6, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 3,824,675 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375. A total of 3,358,214 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Sunday, including 344,569 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 93,183 doses. On Saturday, 98,550 doses were administered in Illinois.