IDPH reports nine deaths, 2,727 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 2,727 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, in addition to nine fatalities.

A press release from IDPH listed the following deaths in several Illinois counties:

Cook County: A woman and a man in their 90s.

DuPage County: Two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s.

Fayette County: A woman in her 90s.

McLean County: A woman in her 60s.

Tazewell County: A woman in her 80s.

Warren County: A man in his 70s.

Will County: A woman in her 50s.

IDPH has reported a total of 319,150 positive cases, as well as 8,984 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial seven-day positivity was 4.2% from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories tested 64,047 specimens for a total of 6,307,682.

As of Saturday night, 1,776 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those, 388 were in intensive care units and 159 were on ventilators.