IDPH reports nine deaths, 2,727 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 2,727 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, in addition to nine fatalities.

A press release from IDPH listed the following deaths in several Illinois counties:

  • Cook County: A woman and a man in their 90s.
  • DuPage County: Two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s.
  • Fayette County: A woman in her 90s.
  • McLean County: A woman in her 60s.
  • Tazewell County: A woman in her 80s.
  • Warren County: A man in his 70s.
  • Will County: A woman in her 50s.

IDPH has reported a total of 319,150 positive cases, as well as 8,984 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial seven-day positivity was 4.2% from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories tested 64,047 specimens for a total of 6,307,682. 

As of Saturday night, 1,776 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those, 388 were in intensive care units and 159 were on ventilators.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story