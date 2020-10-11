IDPH reports nine deaths, 2,727 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 2,727 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, in addition to nine fatalities.
A press release from IDPH listed the following deaths in several Illinois counties:
- Cook County: A woman and a man in their 90s.
- DuPage County: Two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s.
- Fayette County: A woman in her 90s.
- McLean County: A woman in her 60s.
- Tazewell County: A woman in her 80s.
- Warren County: A man in his 70s.
- Will County: A woman in her 50s.
IDPH has reported a total of 319,150 positive cases, as well as 8,984 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial seven-day positivity was 4.2% from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories tested 64,047 specimens for a total of 6,307,682.
As of Saturday night, 1,776 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those, 388 were in intensive care units and 159 were on ventilators.