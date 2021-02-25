IDPH reports new daily record of 130,000 vaccine doses administered

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Thursday 1,884 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported, along with 32 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

– Adams County: 1 female 80s

– Christian County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Jersey County: 1 male 70s

– Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 90s

– Logan County: 1 female 80s

– Madison County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 80s

– Monroe County: 2 females 80s

– Pike County: 1 male 80s

– Randolph County: 1 female 50s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 80s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

IDPH has reported a total of 1,181,226 cases and 20,406 deaths connected to the virus.

On Thursday, IDPH says 130,021 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois, which marks the highest reported number in one day.

A total of doses of 2,693,345 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,138,545. A total of 2,440,950 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 295,909 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,274 doses.

Within the past day, laboratories reported 91,292 tested specimens for a total of 17,895,829.

As of Wednesday night, 1,463 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 18–24, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 18–24, 2021 is 2.7%.