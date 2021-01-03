IDPH reports 81 COVID-deaths, 4,469 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 4,469 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported, plus 81 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Macoupin County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 2 females 80s

Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 979,821 COVID-19 cases and 16,755 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 45,465 tested specimens for a total 13,482,117.

As of Saturday night, 3,817 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 798 patients were in the ICU and 462 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021 is 8.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021 is 9.6%