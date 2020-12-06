IDPH reports 7,598 new COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 7,598 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported, along with 76 additional deaths.

Fourteen fatal cases were listed in central Illinois:

Champaign County: A man in his 70s.

Christian County: A man in his 80s.

Macon County: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.

Peoria County: Two men in their 60s.

Richland County: A woman in her 90s.

Sangamon County: A woman in her 60s.

Tazewell County: A man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a man in his 90s.

Vermilion County: A woman in her 80s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 787,573 COVID-19 cases, and 13,255 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories have reported 79,538 tested specimens for a total of 11,101,214.

As of Saturday night, 5,160 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in intensive care units and 643 were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 was 10.1%, and the initial test positivity rate for that same week was 11.8%.