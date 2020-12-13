IDPH reports 7,216 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 7,216 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported, plus 115 newly reported deaths.

According to an IDPH press release, 23 fatal COVID-19 cases were reported in the following central Illinois counties:

Coles County: A woman in her 80s.

Douglas County: A man in his 80s.

Edgar County: A woman in her 70s.

Fulton County: A man in his 90s.

Greene County: A woman in her 80s.

Logan County: A woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s.

Macoupin County: A man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

McLean County: A man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 90s.

Peoria County: A man in his 50s, two men in their 60s, and a woman in her 80s.

Sangamon County: A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Tazewell County: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

Vermilion County: A woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 848,904 cases and 14,291 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories reported 63,648 tested specimens for a total 11,776,832.

As of Saturday night, 5,073 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,080 patients were in intensive care units and 612 were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate was 9.1% during the week of Dec. 6 – 12. For that same week, the initial test positivity rate was 10.6%.

Illinois Department of Public Health — COVID-19 info.