IDPH reports 7,178 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 7,178 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported Sunday, as well as 57 additional deaths.

The following counties in central Illinois reported fatalities:

Champaign County: A woman in her 50s.

Fayette County: Two men in their 80s.

Logan County: A woman in her 80s.

Mason County: A woman in her 90s.

Peoria County: A man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, IDPH has reported 720,114 cases and 12,193 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories reported 62,740 tested specimens for a total of 10,431,018.

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in intensive care units and 723 patients were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate for the week of Nov. 22 – 28 was 10.1%, and the initial test positivity rate for that same week was 12.1%.