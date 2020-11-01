IDPH reports 6,980 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is tracking over 417,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A press release from IDPH says 6,980 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, as well as including 35 additional deaths.

Six fatalities were reported in central Illinois counties.

In Macon County, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s died. A woman in her 90s died in Montgomery County, as well as another woman in her 90s in Sangamon County. In Peoria County, a man in his 90s died.

In Pike County, a man in his 90s died.

The full list of reported COVID-deaths can be found here.

IDPH has recorded a total of 417,280 COVID-19 cases and 9,792 deaths in the state. Laboratories tested 78,458 specimens for a total of 7,808,303.

As of Saturday night, 3,294 people were hospitalized in Illinois with the virus. Of those, 692 patients were in intensive care units and 284 were using ventilators.

The initial seven-day case positivity rate from October 25 – October 31 was 8%.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests,” the release. “Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. “

The preliminary seven-day test positivity rate from October 25 – October 31 is 9.4%.

IDPH says case positivity and the test positivity rate are both relevant and provide insight into the bigger picture of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.”