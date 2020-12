IDPH reports 6,239 new COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 6,239 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported, plus 116 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

– Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Cass County: 1 male 70s

– Champaign County: 1 female 80s

– Christian County: 1 male 60s

– Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100

– Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

– Douglas County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Fayette County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Franklin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Grundy County: 1 female 90s

– Hamilton County: 1 female 70s

– Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

– Jackson County: 1 female over 100

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Kendall County: 1 female 60s

– Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

– LaSalle County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

– Lee County: 1 female 70s

– Livingston County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s

– Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Marion County: 1 female over 100

– Massac County: 1 female over 100

– McHenry County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Morgan County: 1 female 80s

– Moultrie County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

– Perry County: 1 male 80s

– Richland County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100

– Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

– Stark County: 1 female 80s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s

IDPH has reported a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Over the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 84,764 specimens for a total 12,605,743.

As of Monday night, 4,571 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 557 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 15 – December 21, 2020 is 7.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity

from December 15 – December 21, 2020 is 9.0%.