IDPH reports 6,003 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 6,003 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were confirmed, along with 79 additional deaths.

The following seven deaths were reported in counties in central Illinois:

Christian County: A man in his 80s.

Montgomery County: A man in his 60s.

Peoria County: A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Sangamon County: A man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s.

Tazewell County: A man in his 60s.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 900,370 cases and 15,202 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 78,079 test results for a total 12,434,525. As of Sunday night, 4,389 people were hospitalized in Illinois. Of those, 991 patients were in intensive care units and 546 were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate for the week of Dec. 13 – 19, 2020 is 7.8%, and the initial test positivity rate for that same week is 9.6%.