IDPH reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 4,711 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported, plus 81 additional deaths.

Over one million cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, IDPH adds.

The latest fatal cases were listed in the following Illinois counties:

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 7 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 80s

Fulton County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 2 males 80s

Knox County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s,1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 2 females 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 2 males 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

To date, IDPH has recorded a total of 1,028,750 cases and 17,574 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the last day, laboratories reported 77,775 tested specimens for a total 14,103,289.

As of Saturday night, 3,527 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 740 patients were in the ICU and 391 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 3–9, 2021 is 7.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 3–9, 2021 is 9.1%.