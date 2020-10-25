IDPH reports 4,062 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday it’s tracking over 374,00 cases of coronavirus.

A press release from IDPH says 4,062 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, as well as 24 additional deaths.

The following counties reported fatal cases:

  • Cook County: A man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, four women in their 70s, three women in their 80s, and two men in their 80s.
  • Fayette County: Two women in their 70s.
  • Ford County: A woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s.
  • Lake County: A woman in her 90s.
  • Macon County: A woman in her 80s.
  • Macoupin County: A man in his 40s.
  • Monroe County: A woman in her 80s.
  • St. Clair County: A man in his 60s and a man in his 90s.
  • Whiteside County: A man in his 50s and a man in his 80s.

IDPH has reported a total of 374,256 cases and 9,505 deaths in the state.

The positivity rate for the week of Oct. 18 – Oct 24. was 6.1%. Over the past day, laboratories tested 72,097 samples for a total of 7,268,952.

As of Saturday night, 2,605 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 565 patients were in intensive care units and 214 were on ventilators.

