IDPH reports 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 81 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Wednesday 3,751 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois, plus 81 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following Illinois counties:

Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Cass County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Grundy County: 1 male 70s

Hancock County: 1 female 90s

Hardin County: 1 male 90s

Henry County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 2 males 70s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 2 female 90s

LaSalle County: 2 males 70s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Logan County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases and 18,964 deaths connected to the virus.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 80,124 tested specimens for a total 15,633,443. As of Tuesday night, 2,931 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 591 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 20–26, 2021 is 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 20–26, 2021 is 5.6%.

A total of 1,253,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,790,350. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 773,623 vaccines administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 53,628 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is changing the number of doses per vial that can be administered for each Pfizer vaccine.

Initially, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses. However, it has since been found that the vials contain six doses. Therefore, the CDC is adjusting the number of doses of vaccine that have been made available.

Each box of Pfizer vaccine containing 195 vials and was considered to have 975 doses. Now, each box will be counted as containing 1,170 doses.