IDPH reports 3,667 new COVID-19 cases, 87 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Tuesday 3,667 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were confirmed, plus 87 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following Illinois counties:

Adams County: 2 males 70s

Alexander County: 1 female 60s

Bond County: 1 female 80s

Brown County: 1 male 70s

Calhoun County: 1 female 80s

Champaign County: 1 male 70s

Clay County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Edgar County: 1 female 60s

Effingham County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Hancock County: 1 female 90s

Hardin County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 60s

Jersey County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lawrence County: 1 female 70s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Logan County: 1 female 70s

Macon County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McLean County: 1 male 90s

Mercer County: 1 female 60s

Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Putnam County: 1 female 70s

Randolph County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

Warren County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,108,430 COVID-19 cases and 18,883 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 69,285 tested specimens for a total 15,553,319.

As of Monday night, 3,001 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 19–25, 2021 is 4.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 19–25, 2021 is 5.7%.

A total of 1,227,625 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,764,675.

IDPH has recorded a total of 719,995 vaccines administered, which includes 110,403 for long-term care facilities. On Monday, a total of 27,232 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,180 doses.