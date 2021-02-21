IDPH reports 35 deaths, 1,585 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said there were 1,585 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported Sunday, plus 35 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following Illinois counties:

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 50s

DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

Henry County: 1 male 60s

Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

Kendall County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Macon County: 3 females 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 90s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

Shelby County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Union County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,174,409 cases and 20,269 deaths connected to the COVID-19 virus. Over the past day, laboratories reported 75,269 tested specimens for a total of 17,622,800.

As of Saturday night, 1,468 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Of those, 356 patients were in the ICU and 170 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 14–20, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 14–20, 2021 is 3.1%.

A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 445,200 doses have been sent to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That brings the total of Illinois doses given out to 2,702,175.

A total of 2,151,952 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, which includes 282,820 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,658 doses. On Saturday, 13,433 doses were administered in Illinois.