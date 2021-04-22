IDPH reports 3,170 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 3,170 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, plus 33 additional deaths.

Five people from central Illinois have died after being infected with COVID-19. They include:

Effingham County: A woman in her 60s.

Macon County: A man in his 80s.

McLean County: A woman in her 80s.

Peoria County: A man in his 80s.

Vermilion County: A man in his 70s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,312,722 cases and 21,755 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories reported 88,336 tested specimens for a total of 22,008,695.

As of Wednesday night, 2,147 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 15-21, 2021 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 15-21, 2021 is 4.4%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois is 10,581,985. A total of 8,473,953 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 123,078 doses. On Wednesday, 131,411 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

As of Wednesday, 3,572,205 people in Illinois were fully vaccinated, or about 28% of the state’s population.