IDPH reports 2,942 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday there were 2,942 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported, as well as 16 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 20s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,279,772 cases and 21,505 deaths linked to COVID-19. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 69,600 tested specimens for a total of 21,172,007.

As of Saturday night, 1,834 people with the virus were hospitalized in Illinois. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 4-10, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 4-10, 2021 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. A total of 7,178,611 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 126,827 doses. On Saturday, 131,285 doses were reported administered in Illinois.