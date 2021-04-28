IDPH reports 2,728 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said 2,728 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday, plus 33 additional deaths.

Six people from central Illinois have died from the virus. They include:

Macon County: A woman in her 70s.

McLean County: A man in his 80s

Morgan County: A man in his 70s

Peoria County: A woman in her 80s.

Tazewell County: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,328,454 cases and 21,891 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 87,698 tested specimens for a total of 22,469,213. As of Tuesday night, 2,154 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 21-27, 2021 is 3.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois is 11,322,205. A total of 9,048,300 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses. On Tuesday, 106,173 doses were administered in Illinois.