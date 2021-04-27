IDPH reports 2,556 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said 2,556 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday, as well as 23 additional deaths.

Eight deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in central Illinois, according to the state health department. They include:

Champaign County: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.

Logan County: A man in his 60s.

Peoria County: A woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.

Tazewell County: A man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,325,726 COVID-19 cases and 21,858 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 62,724 tested specimens for a total of 22,381,515.

As of Monday night, 2,180 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 502 were in the ICU and 251 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 20-26, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26, 2021 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois is 11,149,675. A total of 8,942,127 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses. On Monday, 81,152 doses were administered in the state.

IDPH’s website says 3,835,491 people from Illinois are fully vaccinated, or about %30.1 of the state population.