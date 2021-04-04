IDPH reports 2,449 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 2,449 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported, plus 14 additional deaths.

IDPH says the following counties reported fatal cases of the virus:

Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 40s

IDPH has reported a total of 1,256,634 cases and 21,373 deaths linked to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories have reported 64,116 specimens for a total of 20,626,612. As of Saturday night, 1,491 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 28-April 3 is 3.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 28-April 3 is 4.3%.

A total of 7,335,385 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally, around 448,830 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,784,215.

A total of 6,290,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 368,239 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccine doses administered daily is 108,914. On Saturday, 102,215 doses were administered in Illinois.