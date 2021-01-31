IDPH reports 2,428 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 2,428 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported plus 40 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following Illinois counties:

Boone County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 teen

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,126,301 cases and 19,243 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 86,871 tested specimens for a total 16,039,292.

As of Saturday night, 2,467 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 538 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 24–30, 2021 is 3.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 24–30, 2021 is 5.0%.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575.

IDPH says a total of 981,988 vaccines have been administered, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,931 doses. On Saturday, a total of 36,851 doses were administered.