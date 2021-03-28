IDPH reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Coronavirus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 2,250 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were reported, as well as 23 additional deaths.

A press release says a Coles County man in his 50s died with the virus, in addition to a Vermilion County man in his 60s and a Peoria County man in his 70s.

IDPH also says two women from Effingham County died after being infected with COVID-19. One was in her 50s and the other was in her 90s.

Since the state of the pandemic, state health officials have reported a total of 1,237,828 cases and 21,251 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 65,729 tested specimens for a total of 20,134,295.

As of Saturday night, 1,337 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 107 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 21-27, 2021 is 3.2%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 21-27, 2021 is 3.6%.

A total of 6,277,895 vaccine doses have been delivered to healthcare providers. Additionally, around 414,900 doses total were allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total delivered doses in Illinois to 6,692,795.

Healthcare providers have administered 5,528,422 vaccines as of midnight, including 366,892 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,081 doses. 

On Saturday, 110,211 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

