IDPH reports 2,035 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,035 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Sunday, plus including 24 additional deaths.

Three people from central Illinois have died after being infected with the virus. They include:

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,321,033 cases and 21,826 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 61,299 tested specimens for a total of 22,269,555. As of Saturday night, 2,032 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 477 patients were in the ICU and 247 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 18-24, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 18-24, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,810,463 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,976 doses. On Saturday, 74,461 doses were administered in Illinois.