IDPH reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says 1,795 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday, plus 26 additional deaths.

Five of the fatal COVID-19 cases were listed in central Illinois counties. They include:

  • Logan County: A man in his 70s
  • Macoupin County: A man in his 90s
  • Montgomery County: A man in his 80s
  • Peoria County: A woman in her 80s
  • Tazewell County: A woman in her 70s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,359,748 cases and 22,285 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories have reported 70,216 tested specimens for a total of 23,505,414.  As of Tuesday night, 1,899 people were hospitalized in Illinois hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 5-11, 2021 is 2.7%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5-11, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of 10,110,969 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses.  On Tuesday, 73,345 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

