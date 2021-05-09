IDPH reports 1,741 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, plus 30 additional deaths.

Two fatal COVID-19 cases were listed in central Illinois. In Tazewell County, a man in his 60s died, and a man in his 70s died in Vermilion County.

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,354,967 cases and 22,223 deaths connected to the virus. Over the past day, laboratories reported 65,930 tested specimens for a total of 23,347,731.

As of Saturday night, 1,870 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 452 were in the ICU and 232 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 2-8, 2021 is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 2-8, 2021 is 3.4%.

A total of 9,908,489 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 73,622 doses. On Saturday, 80,843 doses were administered in Illinois.