IDPH reports 1,631 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 1,631 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, plus 35 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 90s

Hancock County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 2 males 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Menard County: 1 male 70s

Pulaski County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

IDPH has reported a total of 1,162,154 cases and 19,961 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 64,949 tested specimens for a total of 17,171,858.

As of Saturday night, 1,777 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 189 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 7–13, 2021 is 3.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 7–13, 2021 is 3.6%.

A total of 2,125,375 vaccine doses have been sent to providers in the state.

Additionally, about 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

A total of 1,783,345 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday night, including 244,699 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,927 doses, the highest 7-day average to date. On Saturday, 59,158 doses were administered.