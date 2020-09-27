IDPH reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday the state has reached a total of 287,930 cases of coronavirus, in addition to 8,601 deaths.

A press release said seven people from Cook County who were COVID-positive have died, in addition to two from Tazewell County. One person each from the counties of Carroll, DuPage, Hamilton, Monroe, and Peoria have also died.

Since Saturday, 1,604 new COVID-19 cases were reported, as well 14 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate was 3.7% from Sept. 20-26.

Over the past day, laboratories in Illinois processed 50,822 testing specimens, for a total of 5,479,510.

As of Saturday night, 1,486 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 350 patients were in intensive care units and 144 were using ventilators.