IDPH reports 1,462 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state health department said Sunday that Illinois has reached a total of 261,371 total reported cases of coronavirus, in addition to 8,309 fatalities.

Sunday’s press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) listed five deaths in Cook County due to COVID-19. Three deaths were reported in Lake County, along with two deaths in DuPage County.

The counties of Kane, Madison, McHenry and Williamson each saw one death since Saturday.

IDPH said there were 1,462 new confirmed and probable cases reported since Saturday. The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases from Sept. 6 to Sept 12. was 3.7%.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois tested 46,890 specimens. Since the start of the pandemic, they have completed 4,735,866 coronavirus screenings.

As of Saturday night, 1,422 people were hospitalized with the virus in Illinois. Three-hundred-twenty-eight COVID-patients were in intensive care units and 136 were on ventilators.