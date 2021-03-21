IDPH reports 1,431 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 1,431 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were confirmed, plus 22 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Fulton County: 1 male 60s

Grundy County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,221,863 cases and 21,081 deaths connected to the virus

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 70,102 tested specimens for a total of 19,629,022.

As of Saturday night, 1,132 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients were in the ICU and 97 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 14-20, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 5,341,895 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, in addition to around 414,900 doses marked for long-term care facilities via the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

That brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795.

A total of 4,706,502 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,886 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,171 doses. On Saturday, 75,380 doses were administered in Illinois.