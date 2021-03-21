IDPH reports 1,431 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday 1,431 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases were confirmed, plus 22 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Fulton County: 1 male 60s
  • Grundy County: 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 male 70s
  • McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,221,863 cases and 21,081 deaths connected to the virus

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 70,102 tested specimens for a total of 19,629,022.  

As of Saturday night, 1,132 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients were in the ICU and 97 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 14-20, 2021 is 2.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 5,341,895 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, in addition to around 414,900 doses marked for long-term care facilities via the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. 

That brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795. 

A total of 4,706,502 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,886 for long-term care facilities.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,171 doses.  On Saturday, 75,380 doses were administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story