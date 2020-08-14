IDPH reports 14 counties at warning level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now 14 counties in the state that are at a warning level.

Those counties include: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will. “These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household.” They also stated public health officials are seeing people in some communities that are not wearing masks or wearing them incorrectly.

Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission, by quickly identifying exposures from contacts of cases and businesses. Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to on-going transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders.” Illinois Department of Public Health

Officials said several counties are taking action to help slow the spread of the virus. Those measures include increasing available testing and working with businesses to educate and spot-check mask wearing.

There are several indicators used by the IDPH to determine if a county is at a warning level. Some of those include if there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county and when the 7-day test positivity rate goes above 8 percent. For more information, click here.