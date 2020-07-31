IDPH reports 11 counties at warning levels for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health said 11 Illinois counties are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

Those counties include Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair and White counties.

These counties saw outbreaks associated with business operations and activities posing higher risk for disease spread, including school graduation ceremonies, a rise in cases among late teens and 20s, parties and social gatherings, people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including, soccer, golf and softball tournaments. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)

IDPH also said “residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Additionally, health officials are finding most contacts of confirmed cases are testing positive as well.

There are several counties that are taking action to help slow the spread of the virus. IDPH said some of those actions including required face masks for bar employees in Springfield and Perry County hospitals and nursing homes temporarily suspending visitors.

There are several indicators that IDPH uses to determine if a county is at a warning level. For more information, click here.