IDPH reports 10,012 new COVID-19 cases, 76 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday, along with 76 additional deaths.

Nine COVID-deaths were listed in the following counties in central Illinois:

Champaign County: A man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.

Douglas County: A man in his 80s.

Logan County: A woman in her 60s.

Macon County: A woman in her 70s, a man in his70s, and a woman in her 80s.

McLean County: A man in his 90s.

Vermilion County: A man in his 60s.

Since the start of the COVID-19, IDPH has reported a total of 656,298 positive cases and 11,506 deaths.

Over the past day, laboratories have tested 92,437 specimens for a total 9,801,419.

As of last Sunday night, 6,072 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,179 patients were in intensive care units and 589 patients were on ventilators.

The initial case positivity rate for the week of Nov. 15 – 21 was 11.3%, and the test positivity rate for the same week was 13%.