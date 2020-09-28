IDPH reporting 1,709 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman and a DeWitt County man are among the 13 latest COVID-deaths reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Cook County also reported seven deaths, and the counties of Crawford, Madison, Marion, Richland each reported one death.

Both of the fatal cases in DeWitt and Coles counties were in their 90s.

IDPH announced Monday that 1,709 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. The total number of reported cases since the start of the pandemic was 289,639, and the total number of reported deaths was 8,614.

The seven-day positivity rate was 3.7% from Sept. 21-27. Over the past day, laboratories in Illinois tested 41,142 specimens. A total of 5,520652 tests have been conducted in the state.

As of Sunday night, 1,491 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 346 patients with the virus were in the intensive care units and 135 patients were on ventilators.