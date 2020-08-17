IDPH releases COVID-19 travel map

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health released a COVID-19 travel map.

In a news release, officials said the map was to “help inform residents of potential risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.” The map shows countries and states within America with increased COVID-19 risks. Those are based on case rates.

This graphic shows an example of the COVID-19 travel map distributed by the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.

Officials said locations that have an average daily case rate of 15 cases per 100,000 or more are considered “higher risk” on the map.

IDPH is recommending people to refer to the map before making travel plans. “Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. The more people you come into contact with, for longer periods of time, the greater your risk of infection if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.” They mentioned it is important to think about precautions for moving through terminals, check-in and other lines as well as when actually traveling on the plane, bus or train.

