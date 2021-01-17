IDPH: Region 2 moved into Tier 1, can allow limited indoor dining

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday that Region 2 — covering counties in northern-central Illinois — is moving out of Tier 2 restrictions and into Tier 1.

The decision means that the following counties can allow indoor dining at 25% capacity: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, and Woodford.

On Saturday, Region 5 was also moved out of Tier 2 and into Tier 1 restrictions.

See below for additional details on Tier 1 restrictions. Table sourced from IDPH document — click here to view it.

IDPH also says 4,162 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in the state, plus 29 additional deaths.

Fatal cases were listed in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 5 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 20s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,068,829 cases and 18,208 deaths connected to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 96,845 tested specimens for a total 14,763,993.

As of Saturday night, 3,408 people from Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 720 patients were in the ICU and 387 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 10–16, 2021 is 6.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 10–16, 2021 is 7.1%.

As of last night, 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 487,040 vaccines administered, including 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,546 doses.