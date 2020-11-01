IDPH, Pritzker announce Region 2 to undergo COVID mitigations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday COVID-19 resurgence mitigations begin Wednesday for Region 2.

By Wednesday, all 11 regions in Illinois will no longer allow indoor service at bars and restaurants and will have have public gatherings limited to 25 people or less until the positivity rate declines.

Casinos and gaming establishments can remain open at 25% capacity but must close by 11 p.m.

A press release says Region 2 has seen a seven-day rolling positivity rate above 8% for three consecutive days.

As of Sunday, the region had a positivity rate of 9.3%. It also had a slight uptick in hospitalizations last month after leveling off the two months prior.

“I know that the vast majority of people in this state want to keep themselves safe, their families and children safe, their parents and neighbors and friends,” said Pritzker. “I have always maintained enormous faith in the people of Illinois to do what’s right for each other. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across our state, across the Midwest and across the nation, we have to act responsibly and collectively to protect the people we love.”

“The mitigation measures soon to be implemented across the entire state of Illinois have been established to protect your health and the health of those around you,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These mitigation measures are not meant as a punishment, but as a way to help all of us co-exist with COVID-19 more safely.”

In the coming days, IDPH will continue to track positivity rates in Region 2 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if they need to be added onto, or if current rules should stay in place.

If the positivity rate averages less than 6.5% for three consecutive days, regions can return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

If the average exceeds 8% after 14 days, more stringent mitigation measures may follow.

The press release says residents in Region 2 have been taking advantage of readily available testing, which saw a 35% increase over the past three weeks.

Mobile COVID-testing will be offered in Canton on Monday, Lewistown on Tuesday, Princeton on Wednesday, Macomb on Thursday, Aledo on Friday, and the Streator City Park on Saturday and Sunday.

