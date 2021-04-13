IDPH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Following CDC and FDA guidance, Illinois tells providers to use Moderna and Pfizer doses instead

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Following recommendations issued from two federal agencies, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an ambudance of caution.

IDPH says the advice came down from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A press release from IDPH adds that the CDC and FDA are checking data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

IDPH says it’s notifying all Illinois COVID-19 providers in the state that they should to discontinue use of the vaccine.

“In order to keep appointments, IDPH is strongly advising providers to use Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines,” says the release.

IDPH says most vaccine doses the state has in its inventory are the Moderna and Pfizer brands. It says Illinois got 17,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week.

Next week, it says 483,720 total doses will be sent to the state. Of those, 5,800 are from Johnson & Johnson.

“Per the federal health authorities, people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” says the release. “Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider.”

IDPH says it will keep the public updated as more information becomes available.