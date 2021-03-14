IDPH: Over 4M vaccine doses administered in Illinois

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state health department is announcing another COVID-19 vaccination milestone was reached.

A press release Sunday from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says a total of 4,040,302 vaccines have been administered as of midnight Sunday, which includes 354,414 for long-term care facilities.

IDPH says an average of 97,441 daily doses were issued over the past week. It says 96,332 doses were administered on Saturday.

Healthcare providers have been sent 4,623,735 vaccine doses, according to IDPH. That’s in addition to around 414,900 doses that were allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total of doses delivered in the state to 5,038,635.

On Sunday, IDPH also reported there were 1,484 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, as well as 19 additional deaths.

Those who are the latest to die with COVID-19 lived in the following Illinois counties:

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

Fulton County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jersey County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lee County: 1 male 80s

Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,209,331 cases and 20,943 deaths connected to the virus. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 65,028 tested specimens for a total of 19,131,098.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 238 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with the virus were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 7-13, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 7-13, 2021 is 2.6%.