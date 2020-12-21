IDPH offering several mobile COVID-testing sites in central Illinois

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching several mobile COVID-testing teams throughout the state.

A press release from IDPH says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.  It adds there is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.  Insurance is not required and specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. 

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTYDATELOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
EdgarDecember 24, 27Edgar County Health Department502 Shaw Ave. Paris8am – 4pm
FayetteDecember 26Fayette County Health Department416 W. Edwards St. Vandalia8am – 4pm
JerseyDecember 23Jersey County Health Department1307 State Hwy. 109 Jerseyville8am – 4pm
MaconDecember 21-27Decatur Civic Center1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur8am – 4pm
McDonoughDecember 21WIU Tanner Circle1 University Circle Macomb8am – 4pm
SangamonDecember 21, 26-27Sangamon County Health Department2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield8am – 4pm
SchuylerDecember 22First United Methodist Church210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville8am – 4pm
WarrenDecember 24Monmouth-Roseville High School325 W. st Ave. Monmouth8am – 4pm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story