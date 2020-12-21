IDPH offering several mobile COVID-testing sites in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching several mobile COVID-testing teams throughout the state.

A press release from IDPH says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. It adds there is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. Insurance is not required and specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.