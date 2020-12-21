IDPH offering several mobile COVID-testing sites in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching several mobile COVID-testing teams throughout the state.
A press release from IDPH says anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. It adds there is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. Insurance is not required and specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Edgar
|December 24, 27
|Edgar County Health Department
|502 Shaw Ave. Paris
|8am – 4pm
|Fayette
|December 26
|Fayette County Health Department
|416 W. Edwards St. Vandalia
|8am – 4pm
|Jersey
|December 23
|Jersey County Health Department
|1307 State Hwy. 109 Jerseyville
|8am – 4pm
|Macon
|December 21-27
|Decatur Civic Center
|1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur
|8am – 4pm
|McDonough
|December 21
|WIU Tanner Circle
|1 University Circle Macomb
|8am – 4pm
|Sangamon
|December 21, 26-27
|Sangamon County Health Department
|2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield
|8am – 4pm
|Schuyler
|December 22
|First United Methodist Church
|210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville
|8am – 4pm
|Warren
|December 24
|Monmouth-Roseville High School
|325 W. st Ave. Monmouth
|8am – 4pm