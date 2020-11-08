IDPH offering free COVID-19 testing in several counties

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching COVID-testing teams across the state throughout the next week.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Greene County
|Nov. 10
|Illinois Department of Corrections
|US 67 South, Roodhouse
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Greene County
|Nov. 14-15
|Carrollton High School
|950 Third Street, Carrollton
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Macon County
|Nov. 9-15
|Decatur Civic Center
|1 Gary K. Anderson Paza, Decatur
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Morgan County
|Nov. 12
|Morgan County Fairgrounds
|110 North Westgate Avenue,
Jacksonville
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Sangamon County
|Nov. 9
|Sangamon County Department of Public Health
|2833 South Grand Avenue E,
Springfield
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Sangamon County
|Nov. 11
|Sangamon County Department of Public Health
|2833 South Grand Avenue E,
Springfield
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Sangamon County
|Nov. 14-15
|Sangamon County Department of Public Health
|2833 South Grand Avenue E,
Springfield
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Schuyler County
|Nov. 13
|First United Methodist Church
|210 West Jefferson Street
Rushville
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Vermilion County
|Nov. 8
|Danville Area Community College
|2000 East Main Street Suite 4, Danville
|9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms or immigration status, a press release says. There is no cost to a person for testing, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one.
Insurance is not necessary. Specimens will be collected using a nasal swab. Drive-through testing and walk-up testing are available at most locations.