IDPH offering free COVID-19 testing in several counties

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching COVID-testing teams across the state throughout the next week.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Greene County Nov. 10 Illinois Department of Corrections US 67 South, Roodhouse 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greene County Nov. 14-15 Carrollton High School 950 Third Street, Carrollton 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Macon County Nov. 9-15 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Paza, Decatur 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Morgan County Nov. 12 Morgan County Fairgrounds 110 North Westgate Avenue,

Jacksonville 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sangamon County Nov. 9 Sangamon County Department of Public Health 2833 South Grand Avenue E,

Springfield 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sangamon County Nov. 11 Sangamon County Department of Public Health 2833 South Grand Avenue E,

Springfield 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sangamon County Nov. 14-15 Sangamon County Department of Public Health 2833 South Grand Avenue E,

Springfield 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Schuyler County Nov. 13 First United Methodist Church 210 West Jefferson Street

Rushville 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vermilion County Nov. 8 Danville Area Community College 2000 East Main Street Suite 4, Danville 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms or immigration status, a press release says. There is no cost to a person for testing, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one.

Insurance is not necessary. Specimens will be collected using a nasal swab. Drive-through testing and walk-up testing are available at most locations.