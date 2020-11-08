IDPH offering free COVID-19 testing in several counties

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is dispatching COVID-testing teams across the state throughout the next week.

COUNTYDATE LOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
Greene County Nov. 10Illinois Department of CorrectionsUS 67 South, Roodhouse8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Greene CountyNov. 14-15Carrollton High School950 Third Street, Carrollton9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Macon CountyNov. 9-15Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Paza, Decatur8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Morgan CountyNov. 12Morgan County Fairgrounds110 North Westgate Avenue,
Jacksonville		9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sangamon CountyNov. 9Sangamon County Department of Public Health2833 South Grand Avenue E,
Springfield		9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sangamon CountyNov. 11Sangamon County Department of Public Health2833 South Grand Avenue E,
Springfield		9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sangamon CountyNov. 14-15Sangamon County Department of Public Health2833 South Grand Avenue E,
Springfield		8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Schuyler CountyNov. 13First United Methodist Church210 West Jefferson Street
Rushville		8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vermilion CountyNov. 8Danville Area Community College2000 East Main Street Suite 4, Danville9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms or immigration status, a press release says. There is no cost to a person for testing, but people should bring their insurance card if they have one.

Insurance is not necessary. Specimens will be collected using a nasal swab. Drive-through testing and walk-up testing are available at most locations.

